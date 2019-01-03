Mumbai: Sion hospital patient takes early discharge after third person added to bed

national

Man was already sharing a bed; decided to leave when asked to share a bed with a seriously ill third patient; letter to Sion Hospital management was unheeded

Usman Sheikh was to undergo an angioplasty

It seems Sion hospital is testing the patience of patients. After mid-day's report on Tuesday that highlighted how one bed was being allotted to two patients (Heart patient at Sion hospital goes to pee, loses his bed), a patient took early discharge, after he complained to the hospital management about the issue, but no action was taken. Saeeda Khan, a member of the public health committee, and an NCP corporator, has also complained to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about not getting foldable floor beds for patients as promised.

'I was worried'

Usman Sheikh, 51, was the cardiac patient admitted to Sion hospital for an angioplasty on December 17, and decided to take an early discharge. Talking to mid-day, Sheikh said, "I underwent angiography four days after admission. Later I was supposed to undergo angioplasty. But the situation is so horrible that no one can stay there. While talking to him, I found I was sharing the bed with an HIV-infected patient. Though it is not an airborne disease, I was still worried. What if I get pricked by a needle used for him? There is too much confusion in the ward due to overcrowding." HIV positive patients are supposed to be kept away from other patients, even if they share a ward. But patients are being forced to share beds due to construction work in the ward building.

Sheikh complained to the authority on December 26 with signatures of 16 patients from ward 32. His letter reads, "This is to inform you that we heart patients are lying - two persons on a single bed. We can't sleep or comfortably rest in your hospital, and today, the doctors are asking us to accommodate a third person on the bed...please arrange sufficient space for us or refer us to other hospitals...but please don't spread panic among patients." Even after filing the complaint, when the conditions didn't improve, he decided to take early discharge.

"The day I filed the complaint, I was asked by doctors to leave early. But I haven't received the angiography report which will be given only after 15 days due to the overcrowding," he said. Taking note of mid-day's report, Saeeda Khan complained about not procuring foldable floor beds for patients. "I have complained to the health department, asking an explanation on why the suggestion of foldable floor beds given in 2014 has not been implemented. These beds are small and comfortable so patients could rest on them instead of lying on the floor," she said.

Dean speak

Dr Jayashree Mondkar, dean of the hospital said, "The hospital can't be blamed for overcrowding. We are performing our best with the over flow of patients. This issue has been highlighted negatively."

