Mumbai: Sion station to shift west, make way for two new lines

In a first, one of the oldest railway stations in the country — Sion — is being moved westwards by a few metres to make way for the fifth and sixth lines between Kalyan-Parel. The new lines will help separate the routes of suburban and mail/express trains. For this, the existing fast platform will be demolished, while a new one will be built on an open space.

The Sion station will not only move closer to the arterial LBS Road but will also help add two new lines. Sources said that the idea is to demolish the existing fast platform, which is not used, to build the new corridor. They further said that the shift could possibly solve the age-old problem of flooding at the station as the shift might give it wider drains and more space. However, officials said that 40 per cent of the work had already been completed.

As part of the shift, a new outstation terminus has been proposed at Parel, at the site of the existing workshop where the new lines will merge.



An east-west foot over bridge is being constructed on the north end at Sion station

Requesting anonymity, a senior official said, "At present three works are going on at Sion station. One is construction of an east-west foot over bridge on the north end. The second one is an extension of existing platform number 1 to accommodate the landing staircase of the new FOB and the third is construction of an island platform on an open space."

Central Railway sources said the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) was carrying out the work of the fifth and sixth lines. The work is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-II) to increase the section's capacity to run more suburban trains. The cost of laying the lines between CSMT and Kurla, which requires land acquisition, is around R920 crore at the rates of year 2016.

Speaking to mid-day, chief public relations officer of CR, Shivaji Sutar, said, "This work is part of laying the fifth and sixth lines. The existing platform number 1 will be extended and new one will be constructed."

Another official said that while work on the FOB will be done by year-end, the rail lines would be ready by 2021 if all the things went as per plan. The last time similar changes were done were done at Parel station a few years ago and in the 1990s at Dadar station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates