Mumbai: Six-year-old boy dies after falling in open gutter in Nalasopara

A 6-year-old boy died after he fell into an open drain on Wednesday evening, in Nalasopara area of Palghar district. His body was recovered in Evershine City Vasai late night.

The boy identified as Abu Bakar Zafar Khan was playing with his three-and-half-year sister outside his house in Khan Chowk Santosh Bhuvan at Nalasopara east when he allegedly drowned after falling into the open drain.

Locals who were present near the spot saw him drowning and alerted the local police and fire brigade where the search operation took place. His dead body was discovered in the late night in Vasai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates