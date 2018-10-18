Mumbai: SNDT sets up panel to look into complaints against warden

national

While the SNDT warden is suspended until the committee submits its report, the varsity plans to conduct sensitisation workshops for teaching and non-teaching staff

Representation pic

SNDT Women's University has constituted a six-member committee, chaired by a retired judge, to investigate the hostel warden accused of asking a student to strip to prove her skin infection. While the warden is suspended until the committee submits its report, the varsity plans to conduct sensitisation workshops for teaching and non-teaching staff, to create a student-friendly atmosphere on campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shashikala Vanjari told the media on Wednesday, "The committee constitutes independent experts — a representative from the chancellor's office, a lawyer, an NGO member, a retired police inspector, a student representative, and the chair. We have requested them to submit the report at the earliest.

"We will also be organising workshops to make the atmosphere more student-friendly." Vanjari added that the varsity plans to improve its infrastructure as well. "We have a new hostel building in the pipeline. The new structure, which we hope will be ready in two years, will have more capacity and modern amenities."

On the issue raised by students of contaminated water leading to skin infections, she said, "We are fortunate to have a water and food testing lab on campus. We do keep conducting periodical checks and putting the test reports up on hostel walls. There is no contamination." When asked about students alleging multiple pending complaints against the warden, the VC denied it.

