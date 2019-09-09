Mumbai: Snow Ganesha idol with Chandrayaan-2 theme at Kurla

Visitors from all corners of Mumbai thronged to see Ganesha idol made up of natural snow at Phoenix Market City in Kurla in Mumbai. The theme in the background was India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2. The idol which is made up of more than 500 Kg's of ice/snow, is kept at below -10 degrees Celsius temperature at 'Snow World' in Mumbai's Phoenix market city.

Sushant, curator of the idol said that "snow Ganesha" is made for the last 7 years. He said, "This year it is special as it is not Ganpati Bappa alone which is installed but also the theme this year is India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2."

At Snow World, visitors perform 'Pooja' and 'Aarti' and are proud to see Lord Ganesha associated with moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 culminates with the 'Visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

