Mumbai: Son confines 87-year-old mother in Malad house for 4 months, frees after cops intervene

An 87-year-old mother and ardent stray lover finally stepped out of home after being locked up for almost 4 months when police received a complaint against her son.

As per Miradevi Sheth, her son, 60, had locked her up in their home since mid-April in the fear that she will contract the infection while feeding stray dogs and bring it home, reports Mumbai Mirror.

After months of confinement, the Malad woman was finally able to send an SOS message on the back of a prescription to fellow dog lover Dr Nandini Kulkarni, who informed the police and even manage send a message across to Maneka Gandhi.

In her note, Miradevi alleged that her son treated her like “slave.” Upon interrogation, her son admitted to restricting her movements but said that was to protect her from the infection.

Minor girl raped as other accused filmed, 2 arrested; hunt on to nab 2 more

Kulkarni write to at least three police officers to draw their attention towards the incident who said that even if her confinement was meant for protection, it is illegal.

The day her house door was opened she told Mirror that she is scared of her son and he should be punished, “I am scared because I am old and he has all the money. I took care of him after my husband remarried now he threatens to hit me.”

Her son, however, claimed that he had received several notices from the society because she feeds stray dogs. “She is frail. What if she falls or contracts Covid-19. I tried talking to her but she does not listen.”

A non-cognisable offense was filed against the son. And he will most likely be questioned about how he beats and harasses his mother.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news