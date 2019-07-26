Mumbai: Son loses 20 kgs in 45 days to donate liver to his father

national

The son lost over 20 kilograms in 45 days and was stated clinically fit to donate a part of liver to his father, while the daughter donated her kidney to gives his father a lease of life

Donor Sagar and patient Narendra

Sagar Vegad, a 22-year-old, who weighed 91 kgs, wanted to donate a part of his liver to save the life of his father - Narendra Vegad (56) who was suffering from liver cirrhosis due to fatty liver.

But on assessment, Sagar was found to have excessive fat in the liver and was declared unfit as a donor. But he didn't give up and under the guidance of doctors at Global Hospital, Parel he lost over 20 kilograms in 45 days and was stated clinically fit to donate a part of liver to his father, while his sister Neha Vegad donated her kidney to gives his father a lease of life.



Due to the unavailability of any other donor, Sagar was determined to donate a liver to help his father get a new lease of life. The transplant team and nutritionist advised him to go on a diet and exercise regime to lose excess fat. After proper guidance and follow-up with Dr. Samir Shah, Head, Department of Hepatology, Institute of Liver Diseases, HPB Surgery, and Liver Transplant of the hospital, Sagar lost over 20kgs in 45 days. Following the assessment, declared him clinically fit to donate a part of liver to his father. Not only that his sister- Neha Vegad donated her kidney to his father. Narendra successfully underwent simultaneous liver and kidney transplant at the hospital and recovering without any medical complications.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common cause of liver disease. It is a condition caused by the deposition of excess fat in the liver in individuals who drink little or no alcohol. A severe form of NAFLD is steatohepatitis which is inflammation and liver cell damage. This can progress to fibrosis and later to cirrhosis which is scarring and hardening of liver tissue. Cirrhosis can lead to liver failure and liver cancer necessitating a liver transplant. Indeed, many people are not even aware of the underlying presence of NAFLD.



Dr Shah said, “The clinic is a comprehensive focussed effort to help patients fight fatty liver disease. The ones with fatty liver disease, who fail to shed those excess kilos, may go on to suffer from serious liver ailments and require a transplant. In about 350 patients who needed a liver transplant at our hospital, the number one cause for the disease was non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Even after patients realize that they need to lose weight, it is difficult for them to do so. A focus team effort is thus essential for their management and the need of the hour.”

To address the issue, the hospital has launched a 'Fatty Liver Program' to offer a structured diet, exercise and medication plan to treat patients with fatty liver disease. Patients will be benefited by a multidisciplinary approach to optimize their weight loss by expert advice from nutritionist and exercise specialist along with the evaluation by Endocrinologist and Hepatologist to effectively control the metabolic risk factors. The team will also have a psychologist to provide counseling. Dr Shah added, “By introducing a fatty liver clinic, we are proposing a new way to approach the fatty liver problem which remains unsolved in India.”



A study conducted by the hospital revealed that last year (2018), out of 4,862 patients who visited Liver clinic at the Global hospital, 17.2 % of the patients were diagnosed with fatty liver disease. It was observed that 76% were males and 24% were females.



Fatty liver covers a spectrum of disorders beginning with the accumulation of excess fat (steatosis) to inflammation of the liver (steatohepatitis). Steatohepatitis is a reversible condition. However, if proper care is not taken, the inflammation in the liver may cause scarring and hardening of the liver tissue leading to cirrhosis. Not only this, it may further progress into liver cancer in some patients. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of people with fatty liver disease.



“Global Hospital has always remained at the forefront of medical advances and has the reputation of introducing the best and latest medical technologies first in the country. The sole aim of the hospital is to create awareness about major health issues, by taking up various health initiatives. Similarly, the expertise of the fatty liver program will be beneficial for the patients since it has become a very common health issue due to changes in diet and lifestyle,” said Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, CEO of the hospital.

