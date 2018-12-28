Mumbai: Soon, you will pay Rs 60 to Rs 300 for garbage collection!

national

The notification has acted on the directions of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, which on April 8, 2016, issued the Solid Waste Management rules, 2016

You might have to pay for garbage collection soon, as municipal corporations will charge a monthly amount for the same from individuals (houses), commercial establishments, educational institutes etc.

The Maharashtra state government's Urban Development Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on December 19, saying municipal corporations have to submit objections to it within 15 days. The notification has acted on the directions of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, which on April 8, 2016, issued the Solid Waste Management rules, 2016.

For garbage that is less then 100 kg, an individual will pay R60. Shops and showrooms will pay R90 for the same amount of garbage. Restaurants and godowns will pay R120 while hotels with lodging and boarding facilities will pay between Rs 120 and Rs 150. Educational institutes, religious institutions and government and semi-government bodies will also pay R90, while marriage halls will pay R300. Hawkers will have to pay R180. The amount will be increased annually by 5 per cent.

The GR also talks about fines for littering, not segregating waste, or not storing it properly. Any of these offences for the first time will be fined Rs 60, which will be doubled at Rs 120 for a second offence. A third time offence will be fined R180 and every violation after that will have the same fine.

The GR also says that the charges for door-to-door garbage collection will be collected only by the authorised institution/person of each ward/area. The stipulated rates will be properly advertised by the municipal corporation and the rates will be displayed on the Waste Management Vehicles.

