Mumbai: Staffer flees with Rs 3.15 crore worth gold jewellery from manufacturer in Borivli

The gold weighing 11 kg was allegedly stolen from Hemant Gold between May 18 and June 6 this year with fake documents

The manager of a renowned gold jewellery manufacturer in Borivali, has registered a case of cheating as well as criminal breach of trust, against an employee, Vikram Amritlal Bafna, 42, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 3.15-cr. The gold weighing 11 kg was allegedly stolen from Hemant Gold between May 18 and June 6 this year with fake documents.

Mohit Lalit Chaudhary, 33, said in his complaint they had first registered a case with LT Marg police station on July 13 as it was found Bafna had misappropriated jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh. He was held and let off on bail but has run away. Another FIR was registered at Kasturba Marg police station in August. Zonal deputy commissioner of police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said, "Soon he will be held. He had moved anticipatory bail but it was rejected by the court."

