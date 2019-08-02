Mumbai: Stall supposed to sell only paan, now sells fast food as well!

mumbai

RTI activist claims stall under the collapsed Himalaya bridge which has permission to sell only paan-beedi and cold drinks, is now selling fast food ranging from dosa to pizza

The owner and management of the eatery have refuted the allegations, claiming they have all relevant documents to support their operations. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Here's something to munch on: a snack corner beneath the now collapsed Himalaya bridge has been allegedly functioning without proper civic permissions, the BMC's response to an RTI query has revealed. Despite having permission to sell only paan-beedi and cold drinks, the stall, R B Snacks sells fast food ranging from dosa to pizza.

On June 13, RTI activist Sanjay Gurav had filed an application seeking details from BMC about RB Snacks. When he did not get a response, he filed an appeal, the hearing for which was held on July 24. During the hearing, BMC categorically stated that the structure is supposed to operate as a paan and cold drinks business.

'Unaware or turning blind eye'

Gurav filed the RTI after the bridge collapsed on March 14, as he observed BMC authorities had cleared everything on the site of the incident, but left the food stall untouched. "The bridge runs very close to the structure. Had the portion near the bridge collapsed, it could have been fatal," said Gurav. The Himalaya bridge mishap had killed seven and injured over 30.

"The structure is situated near the BMC headquarters. The civic officials are either unaware or turning a blind eye to the irregularities the food stall is involved in," Gurav told mid-day.

Have all documents

While the structure is in the name of Sunil Durgawale, his maternal aunt Aruna Bavkar is responsible for the administrative operations. Speaking to mid-day, Bavkar said the business started out as a pan beedi and cold drinks shop, "My father owned the stall. After he died, my four sisters and I were running the show. We stopped that business immediately after the rule prohibiting the sale of paan-beedi within 100 metres of educational institutes was implemented, as the structure is a stone's throw away from the Anjuman-I-Islam educational institute. Then, we turned it into a snack corner."

Ravi Chavan, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations and is said to have good political connections refuted all charges, claiming the owners have been in business for nearly six decades. He told mid-day, "All the necessary documents and permissions are in place. Whenever BMC officials ask for them, we will exhibit the same." Chavan also said that when BMC had previously questioned them about the business, they were able to address all queries by showing that the permissions and documents required were in place. Despite repeated attempts, Nitin Arte, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, remained unavailable for comment.

