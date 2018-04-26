Mumbai: State fails to protect Aarey, opens salt pan land for development

330 hectares of salt pan land, which was under the no-development zone (NDZ) in the 1991 DP, will be opened up for the affordable housing project, which is aimed at building 10 lakh homes



Representational Image

Metro car shed, resettlements for adivasis, and an open zoo. This is how much concretisation Aarey colony will undergo, as per the new DP, and the rest of it will be marked as a green zone. The state government has yet again failed to protect Aarey colony.

Besides this, 330 hectares of salt pan land, which was under the no-development zone (NDZ) in the 1991 DP, will be opened up for the affordable housing project, which is aimed at building 10 lakh homes. For this, owners of 2,100 hectares of special development zones, earlier NDZs, are expected to come forward with construction proposals.

Despite criticism, the state has claimed the hectares being taken for the project are out of natural areas. Principal Secretary of UDD Nitin Kareer said, "The city lacks enough space for development; more is required, which will come through opening up of NDZs. This is being done to ensure affordable homes."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates