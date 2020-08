Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope's mother passes away at 74

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's mother, Sharadatai Tope passed away on Saturday night following a prolonged illness. She was 74. Tope has been leading the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the health minister.

On Saturday, Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to inform about his mother's untimely death. Taking to the micro-blogging site the state health minister wrote, "My mother Sharadatai Ankushrao Tope, 74, passed away due to a long illness. She was undergoing treatment at the Bombay Hospital for the last one month."

As per Tope's post, his mother was admitted at the Bombay Hospital and was undergoing treatment since the last one month. She was was earlier admitted to the hospital in March for a month but had returned home after recovering. However, since the last one month, she was again admitted to Bombay Hospital.

Extending condolence to Tope and his family, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Health Minister Rajesh Tope's mother Shri Sharadatai. Even after being in that hospital for a few months, Rajesh Tope Ji took care of Maharashtra by fighting against corona. May the soul of Sharadatai Tope attain eternal peace."

Rajesh Tope's mother Sharda was the chairman of the Samarth sugar factory in Jalna. Tope's husband Ankushrao Tope, a former member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and member of Parliament (MP), had passed away in April 2016.

Here's how people extended their condolences:

राà¤ÂÂœà¥Âयाà¤Âšà¥Â‡ à¤Â†रà¥Â‹à¤Â—à¥Âयमà¤Â‚तà¥Âरà¥Â€ व राà¤ÂÂœà¥Âय मà¤Â‚तà¥Âरिमà¤Â‚डळातà¥Â€ल Rajesh Tope याà¤Â‚à¤Âšà¥Âया मातà¥Â‹शà¥Âरà¥Â€ शारदाताà¤Âˆ à¤Â à¤Â‚à¤Â•à¥Âशराव à¤ÂŸà¥Â‹पà¥Â‡ याà¤Â‚à¤Âšà¤Â‚ निधन à¤Âालà¥Â‡ à¤Â†हà¥Â‡. à¤Â†दरणà¥Â€य शारदाताà¤Âˆà¤Â‚ना भावपà¥Â‚रà¥Âण शà¥Âरदà¥Âधाà¤Â‚à¤ÂÂœलà¥Â€!तà¥Âयाà¤Â‚à¤Âšà¥Âया à¤Â†तà¥Âमà¥Âयास शाà¤Â‚तà¥Â€ लाभà¥Â‹ हà¥Â€ पà¥Âरारà¥Âथना!à¤Â†मà¥Âहà¥Â€ à¤ÂŸà¥Â‹पà¥Â‡ à¤Â•à¥Âà¤ÂŸà¥Âà¤Â‚बियाà¤Â‚à¤Âšà¥Âया दà¥Âà¤Âƒà¤Â–ात सहभाà¤Â—à¥Â€ à¤Â†हà¥Â‹त. pic.twitter.com/OsUuZZTD1R — Dhananjay Ramchandra Jadhav (@DhananjayRamc15) August 2, 2020

भावपà¥Â‚रà¥Âण शà¥Âरदà¥Âधाà¤Â‚à¤ÂÂœलà¥Â€ ðŸÂ’ðŸÂ’ðŸÂ’ðŸÂ’ðŸÂ’. Late Shrimati ShardhaTai mother of Rajesh Tope Ji ,our health minister left for her heavenly abode today. My heart felt condolences and God give courage to fhe family for the loss. pic.twitter.com/bRL2Pi9eo3 — Bindu Bhosle (@BinduBhosle) August 1, 2020

I am saddened to hear about the sad demise of Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh tope ji's Mother Shardatai Tope. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ir8VcDk2wg — Furkan Shaikh (@Furkanrshaikh) August 1, 2020

@rajeshtope11 State Health Minister Rajesh Tope's mother Shardatai Ankushrao Tope passed away. A very loving personality has gone behind the curtains of time. We are all with the Tope family in this sad occasion. Emotional tribute — Shil Gosavi (@GosaviShil) August 1, 2020

Sharada Tope's last rites will take place at the family's home town at Ambad tehsil in Jalna district of Marathwada on Sunday evening.

With inputs from agencies

