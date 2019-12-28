Mumbai: Steps to Mount Mary Church gets new and improved design

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Following directions of the Mumbai Commission for Arts, Music and Culture (MCAMC), Bandra West now has a new urban square to boast of. Located on Mount Mary, the St Stephen's steps leading to Tertulian Road were reconstructed based on a new and improved design.

Since the MCAMC was set up in 2018, this project is the first urban square to be active in the city. Space has now been thrown open to the public for the 'Festival at the Steps' that started on December 14 and will conclude on January 12 next year. The festival hopes to celebrate art and community through music events, games, dance and film screenings.

For over a year, residents of Mount Mary had been complaining about the dismal condition of the steps located across the road from St Stephen's Church. Over the years, the steps, which are used frequently by many church-goers and residents of Peter Dias Road among other pedestrians, had become a hub for illicit activities and a point where people would regularly dump garbage on the side of the stairs. The new and improved space now boasts of a play area for children and an open-air theatre where residents can host events.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates