Mumbai: Strike will not end until changes are made on the ground, say protesting doctors

Nair and KEM hospital doctors wear black ribbons to mark their protest

Doctors from JJ Hospital carried on with their strike for the third day running, boycotting all routine duties to protest the assault of two of their own on Saturday. Standing in solidarity with them were the resident doctors from Sion hospital, who also boycotted routine duties in the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), Operation Theatre (OT) and a few general wards. They were replaced by senior doctors.

Meanwhile, their colleagues in Nair and KEM hospitals worked with black ribbons around their arms and wrists as a mark of protest. Emergency medical services were operational at all four hospitals.

Strike will continue

mid-day had first reported on Monday that the resident doctors at JJ were planning to start a parallel OPD outside the hospital. Soon after setting it up in the morning, the doctors called it off after medical education minister Girish Mahajan agreed to meet them in the afternoon.

"We had a meeting with the minister and the authorities of our hospital. We have been assured that our requirements will be fulfilled. There will be a survey of the hospital and wards, during which the exact number of guards needed will be decided," said Dr Akash Mane, general secretary of the Maharashtra Association for Resident Doctors (MARD).

"For now, we have received assurances and nothing at the ground level. So, we will continue with the protest," he added. "We boycotted our duties in solidarity with our colleagues from JJ. I am afraid to go into the OPD until full safety measures are in place," said a member from Sion hospital's MARD.

Deanspeak

"A handful patients were sent back, but we are not sure if it was due to the strike," said Dr Jayashree Mondkar, dean of Sion hospital.

