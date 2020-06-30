Mumbai: Structure in Khar partially collapses, blocks SV Road

According to an official, the structure may have had faulty construction on the upper floors

A portion of a two-storeyed structure on S V Road in Khar collapsed in the early hours of Monday which prompted the Mumbai police to barricade part of the road. While civic officials said it was a commercial building that was lying vacant, there wasn't much clarity on why it suddenly collapsed.

According to H West ward officials, the structure was not dilapidated and a part of the flooring and staircase collapsed around 4.30 am on Monday. "There was a restaurant called Poco Loco on the ground floor and there was no one in the building at the time it collapsed and no injuries reported. The walls on three sides of the second floor collapsed and fell on the road," said the official.

Another official from the ward said that the structure may have had faulty construction on the upper floors leading to the collapse. Part of the road had already been cordoned off due to the ongoing Metro work and due to the debris, the rest of the road was blocked as well.

Traffic was diverted towards Linking Road which included several buses running towards Santacruz.

