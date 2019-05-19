Mumbai: Students from open category protest the Maratha reservation on Carter Road

national

Aspirants from the open category protested at Carter Road on Saturday to demand of the Governor of Maharashtra, who is yet to sign the ordinance, to listen to their concerns.

As Maharashtra government clears the way for aspirants from the Maratha community for PG Medical with an ordinance, those from the open category protested on Carter Road on Saturday. The PG medical admissions continue to remain chaotic.

After the Supreme Court order declared no Maratha reservation for this year's PG medical admissions, students from the Maratha community protested at Azad Maidan. The state government then decided to pass an ordinance to regularise the admissions. Aspirants from the open category protested at Carter Road on Saturday to demand of the Governor of Maharashtra, who is yet to sign the ordinance, to listen to their concerns.

One of the protesters, Dr Abhishek Kothari, said, "We are the students who deserve seats on merit. While government thinks of the 213 students from Maratha category, there are over 2,500 students from open category, who will be facing consequences because of this." Ruhi Kapoor, a parent, said, "The most important question is, how can a MBBS graduate be considered a socio-economically backward candidate? Here we are fighting for merit in PG courses."

