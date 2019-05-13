Uncertainty over Maratha quota in UG medical courses

national

Representational picture

After the Supreme Court refused Maratha quota in post graduate medical and dental courses, the parents of under graduate aspirants are hopeful that the same will be applicable for their wards, too. However, the lack of clarity from the state has left them anxious.

The SC had, on Thursday, dismissed a petition by the state government which had challenged a Bombay High Court order on Maratha quota. The HC had earlier this month ruled against the state government's March 8, 2019, directive to incorporate the Maratha quota under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) category in the PG medical courses. It had said the March 8 notification shall not be applicable as NEET registration started in November last year.

The parents argued that HC's logic should be applicable for UG admissions, too, as the registration for the same started in October last year. However, they are worried that the uncertainty surrounding the seat matrix for UG admission, which is expected to start in June, might lead to chaos during admissions. The parents now await the admission brochure that will provide clarification on quota.

Sudha Shenoy, one of the parents, said, "The PG admissions have been exempted from the new reservation policy by the court on a simple point that registration for it began on November 1 whereas the new policy was implemented from November 30. Registration for UG also began before the implementation of the new quota policy. But we are all waiting for clarity."

The parents said they are preparing for a legal battle in case the government implements the 16% SEBC reservation for UG seats to appease the Marathas. "We will challenge it in the court based on the technicality used by the HC," said another parent.

Meanwhile, CET Cell Commissioner Anand Rayte said, "We have not received any directives regarding UG admissions from the state government which takes the decision on reservation policy. The NEET exam was held recently and the admission process is expected to start only in June. We will declare the procedure once we get directives."

