Mumbai: Students' Union to beg outside minister Uday Samat's home

The Maharashtra Students’ Union has decided to beg outside the residence of State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday to protest against the college fees.

While parents of school-going children are already up in arms against the fee issue amid the pandemic, now college students, too, are seeking relaxation in fee payment. The Union wants to raise funds for the Higher and Technical Education Department by begging so that students can be provided with some relaxation in fees.

According to students, everyone is facing severe a financial crunch these days and in this situation paying the full fee for the academic year is difficult. Other than the course fee, there are other charges such as examination fee for University students.

The Union has decided to beg with their member students outside Samant’s residence and near Mantralaya as several requests to resolve the issue have fallen on deaf ears.

“Why is the government expecting students to pay full fees for this academic year, especially when the teaching/learning activities are not in its full capacity as it is conducted online. There is no clarity yet on when colleges are to start. Several students are missing out on practical sessions and other things that can happen only in a college set-up. The college fee includes all these aspects but now that all that cannot be offered, there should be relaxation in fees,” said Siddharth Ingle, President of the Maharashtra Students Union.

He also shared how after receiving complaints from several students, they met with Samant and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in his capacity as Chancellor to all state universities, but to no avail.

