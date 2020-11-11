Mumbai: Schools reopen from November 23, here are the SOP's

Schools have been told to arrange for disinfecting of the premises. Representation pic/ Getty Images

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a notification to reopen schools from November 23. To begin with, students of standards IX to XII will go to schools, which are to be operated as per COVID-19 protocols. Along with schools and their hostels, state-run residential schools for tribal students (ashram shalas) and hostels for international students will also be reopened on the same day.

Schools which are allowed to open will have to follow the SOPs to be issued by the Education Department.

Consent of parents and guardians will be required to attend school. Students willing to study from home with the consent of the parents will be allowed to do so.

Teachers and supporting staff will have to get tested for COVID-19 between November 17 and 22.

Schools will have to arrange for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, etc. on the school campus and ensure airflow indoors and functioning hand-washing facilities in the school.

Schools will have to ensure the availability of key supplies like thermometers, disinfectants, soaps, etc. School transport has to be sanitised before they start plying.

Schools are also to have different task teams such as Emergency Care Support/Response Team, General Support Team for all stakeholders, Commodity Support Team, Hygiene

Inspection Team, etc. with earmarked responsibilities.

Inside the classes, there may be only one student per bench. Similarly, physical/social distancing has to be maintained in the staff rooms, offices, and other places of public interaction. Group activities will not be allowed.

COVID SOPs for schools

Seats at a distance must be marked with students' names

Take classes outside in open spaces

Use libraries, computer labs to take classes

Discourage students from sharing books, food

Avoid awards, incentives for attendance

Ban spitting

Mark circles at places like water and hand-washing stations

£Create separate lanes for entering and exiting the school and for coming and going within the premises

Avoid assembly, functions and celebrations at school

Sensitise/educate students on stigma related to COVID-19

Appoint a full-time medical professional and counsellor

Maintain social distancing in staff rooms

Remove curtains from schools buses

In hostels, place beds at a distance

Call those who have less support, no access to online education at home, to hostels first

Shift all admissions online, call only parents for offline admissions

