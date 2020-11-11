On the first Diwali amid COVID, tread with caution

At a time when the city seems stifled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Diwali is being seen as a bright spot amid the gloom. The festival of lights and cheer will surely lift Mumbai's mood.

Having acknowledged that a celebration is always a happy occasion in these times, let us be ready to mark this with a little difference. We must do some tweaking and make little sacrifices to ensure safety. It is in our best interests to ensure that Diwali is not an excuse for a free-for-all, reckless time but a celebration with caution.

This paper has already underlined the importance of adhering to the no-cracker rule. Several households are gearing up to have meetings and poojas together. Do try and limit the number of persons during these get-togethers. The vulnerable, like the senior citizens, must be extra careful. Keep your get-togethers as short as possible, exchange greetings and if possible, go for outdoor gatherings rather than having indoor ones.

The poojas can be kept short or even moved online (the divine will understand). Distancing, masking up and hygiene should remain as top to-dos on the list even during these meets and greets.

The bottom line is — do not be pressured into celebrating a Diwali where caution goes cartwheeling because of those who may call you a wet blanket or worse names for not marking it in a way they want.

Diwali shopping means crowds. Masks should be mandatory during these trips, the purchases must be quick. Online shopping is the preferred option rather than spending time outdoors or in air-conditioned spaces.

COVID-19 has put a twist in our Diwali, but to adapt means to respect the power of the pandemic and its still deadly potential.

