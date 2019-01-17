Mumbai: Supreme Court allows dance bars to re-open

national

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave a go-ahead to the re-opening of dance bars in Mumbai, stating that there cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars in India's commerce capital.

Noting that no license has been granted by the Maharashtra government since 2005, the Supreme Court reiterated that there may be some regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.

The apex court also relaxed the stringent conditions set by the state government for getting a license for running dance bars but upheld the time of five and a half hours for dance performances.

In its verdict, the apex court also set aside the conditions of the state government of putting up CCTV cameras in bars and giving licenses to the people of good character terming these as vague.

Allowing orchestra and tips, the apex court, however, stated that showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside the bars.

Quashing the rule that segregates the dancing stage from the bar area where drinks are served, the Supreme Court in its verdict also struck down a condition by which dance bars were supposed to be one kilometre away from educational and religious places.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld a rule of Maharashtra government according to which working women should have a contract so that she could not be exploited but quashed the rule of monthly salary for bar dancers.

The Dance Bar Regulation Bill, which was unanimously passed by the Assembly on April 13, 2017, among other things, prohibits serving liquor in performance areas and mandates that the premises must shut by 11.30 pm.

Maharashtra government will check for any "untoward activity" taking place under the garb of dance

bars, home minister Ranjit Patil said on Thursday and asserted that it will respect the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

