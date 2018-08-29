Mumbai: Tattoo of dad's mobile number on missing boy's arm helps locate him

national

Inspired by Ghajini, in which Aamir Khan, who suffers from short-term memory loss, tattoos numbers and names on his body, a man, whose son suffers from a similar mental disorder, got his mobile number tattooed on the boy's hand. The idea paid off, after the son, now 21, ran away from school and was found, thanks to the tattoo.

The brainwave

Shiva Malayam, a resident of Kurla, forgets things and often runs away from school and home. "My son is studying in a school for differently-abled children at Cotton Green. On Tuesday, he got off the school van and ran away. Later, I got a call from GTBN station that he had been found," said his father Venkana, a bus driver. Asked how he decided to tattoo his number on his son's hand, he said, "A friend had seen Ghajini and suggested I do so. Around 5-6 years back, I tattooed my number on his hand."

Lost and found

Dhananya Yadhav, the TC who saw Shiva sitting at a platform in his uniform, said, "When I tried to talk to him, he got scared. A commuter helped me to calm him down and escort him to my cabin." Yadhav called a female official, who spoke to Shiva, and they found the number tattooed on his hand.

