Mumbai: Teaching, non-teaching staff can take local trains

Now, teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed on local trains too. The state government's disaster management authority okayed the provision and wrote to the railways on Wednesday to facilitate the same. The relief is significant considering teaching and non-teaching staff of schools has to maintain 50 per cent physical attendance.

While the state aims to resume classes for standards IX-XII November 23 onwards, schools have already been told to maintain 50 per cent attendance irrespective of standards.

"Considering the attendance requirements, the state disaster authority permitted them to board local trains as commuting was one of the major concerns. The railways have been asked to arrange the same. Arrangements are expected to be made soon," said Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister, in a statement released by her department.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the railways will process the letter to get approval from the competent authority for implementation in both railways.

