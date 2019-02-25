Mumbai: Teen aims to raise Rs 40 lakh for cancer patients

national

Moved by the struggle of patients at Tata Memorial Hospital to raise money for their treatment, 17-year-old Devika Madgavkar gets the doctors and her friends to hold music concert for cause

Devika Madgavkar (centre, top row) with her friends and patients. She spent four weeks at the hospital observing the microbiology lab

While observing work at the Tata Memorial Hopsital's Microbiology Lab, when she saw for herself the struggles cancer patients undergo to finance their treatment, 17-year-old Devika Madgavkar was so moved that she decided to raise money for them.

The Std XI student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and her friends, in association with the hospital, will hold a concert on March 1 for the cause. They aim to raise Rs 40 lakh through it. Madgavkar, her friends and child patients of the hospital have also created 600 handmade masks and brochures on cancer awareness, which will be sold at the concert.

Madgavkar spent four weeks last year with Dr Rohini Kelkar (Director of Laboratories at Tata Memorial) observing lab procedure, research, understanding the processes etc, as she wants to pursue bio research/ medicine in the future. That's when she met patients who suffer for lack of money.

"I wanted to help the patients and spoke to my music teacher. Later, in association with the doctors and my friends, we decided to organise a music concert. Kids have a good chance of recovery if they receive speedy treatment, for which money is the main concern," said Madgavkar.

Madgavkar and her friends, Sanchi Rohira, Avantika Garg, Daivik Chawla and Tanisha Agarwal taught child patients to make the masks. "We created 600 masks, which will be sold at the programme," she said. The concert has been themed, 'Carnival – A Celebration of Life,' and will be held at St Andrews Auditorium in Bandra on March 1. Performers will include some well known names from the music and performing arts circuit in Mumbai.

