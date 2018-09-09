Mumbai: Teen drowns in Aarey Milk Colony's pond

national

Deceased couldn't be rescued on time due to poor lighting

An 18-year-old drowned while swimming in a pond inside Aarey Milk Colony, on Friday evening. According to police officials, the deceased, identified as Sachin Mizer, and his cousin Suraj Lohar had gone for a swim in a pond behind Ganesh Mandir in Aarey Colony.

While inside, they accidentally reached the deeper end of the pond, and began struggling to swim. Lohar managed to get out, but Mizer drowned, the Aarey police said. Locals immediately alerted the police, as well as the fire brigade.

"The fire brigade officials faced some difficultly during the search operation as there was no provision of light near the pond," said Intekhab Faruki, a local social worker.

Mizer's body was finally fished out from the pond late on Friday night and rushed to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was later shifted to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon for post-mortem. Speaking to mid-day, Mizer friend's Sachin Singh said that the deceased was an FYJC student at Nirmala College in Kandivli.

Also Read: Activists slap three complaints on MMRC over Aarey work

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates