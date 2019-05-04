Mumbai: Teen drowns in Vihar lake after saving two men

national

Three 18-year-olds had gone for a post-lunch swim, when Faiyaz Ali spotted two men struggling and saved them while swallowing too much water himself

The boys were swimming in Vihar lake on Friday afternoon when the incident occurred. pic/Rajesh Gupta

An 18-year-old died after he saved two people from drowning in Vihar lake on Friday afternoon. The teenager, identified as Faiyaz Ali, had swallowed too much water during the rescue and breathed his last while being moved to another hospital.

Faiyaz had gone to the lake with his friends, identified as Ganesh Khatke and Lalit Vishwakarma, post lunch on Friday for a swim. While Faiyaz was near the edge of the lake, his friends decided to go deeper. Suddenly, all of them heard someone calling out for help.

Faiyaz Ali. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

When Faiyaz turned to look, he saw two people were drowning. He immediately made his way towards them and kept shouting for help from others as well. His friends held his hand while he rescued the others.

Mulund police station officials said, "He went inside to help two people who were drowning. While he rescued them successfully, his body was full of water by the time he made his way out, leaving him unable to breathe. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors said he needed to be shifted to another hospital for emergency treatment. But before he could be taken there, he passed away."

Inspector Sudhir Gadkari from the Mulund police station said, "Faiyaz saw two people drowning in the lake and tried to save them. He brought them out, but in the process, possibly ended up losing his energy, and drowned."

Jamil Khan, Faiyaz's cousin, said, "Faiyaz had recently cleared the exam to be trained as a police officer. We were happy for him. He was good at sports and swimming. We don't understand how he could have drowned. We're seriously clueless about his death." The family is waiting for the post-mortem report.

