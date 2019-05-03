Three Pune students drown on post-exam trip to Mulshi Dam

national

When the high tide currents swept away one of them, the other two drowned trying to save her

Locals and fire brigade workers recovered the bodies from the dam backwaters

Pune: In order to de-stress and have fun post their first year examination, a group of 10 management students from a Pune-based college decided to go on a short bike trip to Mulshi Dam on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the day culminated into a nightmare when three of them drowned in the dam backwaters early on Thursday. The police have identified the deceased as Sangeeta Negi, 21, from New Delhi; Shubham Raj Sinha, 22, from Patna; and Shiv Kumar, 22, from Uttar Pradesh.

In this regard, the Paud police have lodged a case of accidental death. Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paid police station said, "All 10 of them are first year students of Bharti Vidyapeeth Management College.

Their yearly exam got over on April 30, and they set out for a short trip to Mulshi Dam on May 1. They travelled to the dam area on five motorbikes and spend time till late in the night at a number of tourists spots there. When they started looking for a hotel in the wee hours, they couldn't find one. Thereafter, around 7 am, three of them decided to swim in the backwaters of the dam."

He further said, "Not knowing that it was time of the high tide, Negi ventured deep into the water and got pulled in by the current. Trying to save her, Sinha and Kumar also got swept away. When the other students raised an alarm, some locals informed the police, who in turn called the fire brigade. First the girl's body was recovered and later around 12.30 pm the other two bodies were fished out."

