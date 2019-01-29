Mumbai: 13-year-old fan fighting for her life may meet Shraddha Kapoor today

national

13-year-old Summaya Shaikh, suffering from TB and needs a liver transplant, has expressed what could be her last wish - to meet her favourite actress, Shraddha Kapoor

Summaya Shaikh's family is trying hard to raise money for her liver surgery

At an age when she should be pursuing studies, hobbies and playing with friends, this 13-year-old is fighting for her life. For the past four months, Summaya Shaikh, a resident of Santacruz, has been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis at the KEM Hospital. The disease has affected her liver and she needs a transplant. While her family is trying hard to collect funds for it, Summaya has expressed what could be her last wish – to meet her favourite actress, Shraddha Kapoor.



Shraddha Kapoor

When the coordinators of the hospital got to know of Summaya's wish, they tweeted about it to the actress on January 25, and it received over 8,000 likes. The actress immediately replied, "I want to meet her please. Let me know how I can." It is learnt that she will probably meet Summaya today at the hospital.

Summaya is being treated for third-stage tuberculosis. The liver surgery will cost around R30 lakh. But arranging the money is a challenge for her family. "I am a taxi driver and barely have any savings. I am running from pillar-to-post to arrange for the money," said Shaikh Saleem Mohd Hussain, Summaya's father. The family has started a campaign on the crowdfunding website - Ketto - which has helped raise Rs 30,000 so far.

Talking about meeting Kapoor, Summaya said, "I loved her role in Ek Villain where she played a woman suffering from a terminal disease, but she was so happy. She is a very good dancer and I also love to dance. It will be the happiest day of my life when I meet her."

