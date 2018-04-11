Mumbai: Teen kills self after being scolded by mother

18-year-old Nilesh Gupta would spend most of his time doing leisurely activities, which annoyed his mother, because he would not help her with household work. She would often scold him for the same

On Monday night, HSC student Nilesh Gupta, 18, committed suicide in the Amboli home he shared with his parents and younger sister, after his mother scolded him for not helping her with household work. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR).

Sources said Gupta was enjoying his vacations after recently appearing for his HSC exams. He would spend most of his time doing leisurely activities, which annoyed his mother, because he would not help her with household work. She would often scold him for the same. Monday night was one such instance when she reprimanded him while he was watching TV. This appears to have been the last straw for Gupta.

He waited for his mother and younger sister to step out of house. Around 9.30 pm, when they both left for some work, Gupta hanged himself using his mother's sari.

When his mother and sister returned, they found the door closed. They panicked when he did not open the door despite knocking several times. With the help of neighbours, they broke into the house, only to find Gupta hanging. They rushed him to Cooper hospital, but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Police are now inquiring with Gupta's friends and others who knew him to ascertain why he took the extreme step. They are also probing whether he was upset over some other reason. Senior police inspector of Amboli police station Bharat Gaikwad confirmed Gupta had committed suicide and added that they are investigating the matter.

