Mumbai: Teenager held for raping, killing 5-year-old cousin

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was picked up for alleged rape and murder of his five-year-old cousin as her body was found on Tuesday after being reported missing on Sunday. In a report in the Indian Express, the police were quoted saying that the girl was playing outside her house and bursting crackers. Later when her mother came out looking for her, she was nowhere to be found.

According to the police, the girl’s parents reported her missing on Monday. On Tuesday, the police spotted the body of a girl 500m away from her house. The body was identified to be of the victim’s and sent for postmortem. As the girl’s body has injuries, it was later known that the girl was raped and strangulated to death. A senior inspector said that a team was formed, including crime branch officers, to find the culprit.

The girl’s 13-year-old cousin was questioned by the police as he was the last person to be seen with her and because he was constantly changing his statement. The police said that on Sunday, the boy took the girl to buy firecrackers. His father had also given him some money to buy something for the girl. The police established that the boy took the girl to a secluded spot and raped her. When the girl started screaming, he smothered her, thus killing her. When he realized that the girl died, he strangled her and went home.

The police also said that they seized his phone in which lots of obscene content was found. It was also known that the boy had visited websites in the past few days showing adult content. The boy was presented in the juvenile justice court after which the police sent him to a juvenile home. He was charged with rape and murder under several sections of the POSCO Act.

