Mumbai temperature to stay cold till Sunday: IMD

As per the graph posted on the IMD, Mumbai, website, the temperature in Sanjay Gandhii National Park in Borivli was 12.40 C and Aarey Milk Colony near 100C

City saw coldest December day in 3 years on Thursday, at 12.40C. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbaikars can enjoy the unusual nip in the air till Sunday, thanks to the cold wave sweeping northern India. According to IMD Mumbai, Mumbaikars experienced its coldest December day in three years on Thursday at 12.40 Celsius. This was 50C lower than normal.

Nashik recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 60C. According to experts, the main reason for the decrease in temperature is the northerly winds, but the Mumbaikars can expect a rise in temperature from Sunday owing to the easterly winds.

According to an IMD, Mumbai, official, "Mumbai recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature on Thursday morning, with a few stations reporting temperatures below 150C, especially in the suburbs. The weather observatory at Santacruz reported a minimum temperature of 12.40C."

