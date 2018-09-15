Mumbai: The Kapoors perform emotional Ganesh aarti for final time at R.K. Studios

national

The Kapoors, who performed an emotional Ganesh aarti, probably for the last time at iconic R K Studios, insist that the sale of property does not mean an end to the divine tradition

Rajiv Kapoor assists 'Mamaji' as the latter becomes emotional during the aarti. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The 'late' patriarch 'showman' Raj Kapoor's guru-mantra, 'the show must go on' continues to inspire his three illustrious actor-director sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor.

On Thursday, at the legendary R K Studios at Chembur, on Ganeshotsav following an elaborate Pujan, the sacred Ganesh aarti was performed by Randhir, Rajiv and 'nonagenarian' actor Vishwa Mehra (popularly called 'Mamaji' who was very close to Raj-saab and his family) late afternoon at 3.30 pm.

The Ganeshotsav at R K Studios assumed extra-sentimental significance this year, because the iconic studio-property has been put up for sale. If the realty deal goes through, this could possibly be their last obeisance within their hallowed studio premises, witness to glorious cinematic history. It was an emotionally overwhelming moment for the Kapoors and the large number of guest-devotees when 'Mamaji', 92, broke down while performing the aarti. Rajiv spontaneously assisted 'Mamaji'.



Rajiv and Randhir Kapoor with guests and staffers at the aarti

The loyalist said, "It was 63 years ago that the first Ganeshotsav was held at RK and I have been with Raj Kapoor-saab even prior to that. The golden era I spent with creative genius Raj-saab, all his buddies and his technical crew flashed in my mind, from the time we shot 'Awara' (1951) in RK studios. Suddenly, I realised that none of those senior talented masters are alive and I was perhaps the odd surviving man out."

Where's Rishi?

Conspicuous by his absence was charismatic Rishi Kapoor, a staunch Ganesh-bhakt. He has his own Ganapati idol at his Pali Hill home. Rishi said, "Unfortunately, owing to some prior commitment, I just could not make it. But the very next day [Friday morning] I went for Ganesh darshan at RK."

Tradition to continue

A sentimental Randhir said, "As long as the studios are there, the ceremony will exist, Whenever we shift to another location and office premises, the annual Ganeshotsav tradition will continue. We share a divine bonding with Lord Ganesha. We were compelled to sell the studios, as we were incurring huge losses. Especially after the devastating fire that broke out at RK, it was just not economically viable to reconstruct it. Film folk were also reluctant to travel all the way to Chembur," he finished.

