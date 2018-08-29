R.K. Studios sale: Rishi Kapoor reveals why they took the decision

bollywood

The entire Kapoor family and Bollywood is emotional about selling the iconic R.K. Studios in Chembur. Rishi Kapoor talks about why they had to take this decision

Rishi Kapoor

The iconic R.K. Studios set in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, Chembur is up for sale. The Studios was built by the late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, the scion of the Kapoor family. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her father Randhir Kapoor and uncle Rishi Kapoor have spoken about this huge "emotional loss". R.K. Studios was gutted in fire on September 16, 2017, which burnt the living memories of the late Raj Kapoor and films made under that banner.

Talking about the Studios's sale, Rishi Kapoor spoke to Mumbai Mirror about the strength they had to gather before taking this descision of letting go of their memories. "For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality it isn't always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then..."

"The investment in rebuilding the Studios would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years R. K. Studios had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free paR.K.ing space, air-conditioning and discounts," told Rishi Kapoor to the publication.

The report also states that the main reason behind selling the Studios is that it is located in Chembur and no longer favoured by the filmmakers, who mostly build their sets at Studios in Andheri and Goregaon's Film City.

"We brothers are strongly bonded. But who knows about our children and grand-children? What if differences crop up in the next generation? The Studios would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have. There would be family differences and only lawyers would end up charging heavy sums of fee. Do you think my father would have liked to see his labour of love becoming the subject of courtroom proceedings?" elaborated Rishi Kapoor.

Reminiscing the memories of the famous R.K. omelette sandwich and ginger tea from the Studios, he said, "True, there are so many wonderful memories there. So much film history, but that would be like clutching on to straws in the wind."

When asked by the tabloid if there were any mixed feelings, he said "Not really. We had to place a stone on our hearts (Chhati pe patthar rakkhar, soch samajh kar decision liya hai)."

Films like Awara, Mera Naam Joker, Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Henna, Bobby, Boot Polish and many other films have been shot at the iconic R.K. Studios.

Also Read: Bollywood Celebs 'Heartbroken' Over Sale Of RK Studios

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates