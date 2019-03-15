Mumbai: Thief who stole JJ hospital patients' shoes finally arrested

crime

Representational picture

A history-sheeter has been arrested in a strange case of stealing shoes of JJ hospital patients. The accused would target patients going inside the X-Ray and MRI rooms, which required footwear to be left outside before entering.

The JJ Marg police said the accused Mushtaq Ali, 38, would keep a watch on patients wearing expensive footwear. "The moment a patient removed his footwear at the entrance, Ali would flee with the footwear," said an officer.

Ali would then wash the shoes and sell them at Chor Bazaar. The cops arrested Ali red-handed when he was heading to sell the footwear in Chor Bazaar. "The victim, Shivaji Prabhakar Kale, 29, had come to the hospital from Kalyan for treatment, but Ali fled with his shoes worth R10,000. "We are interrogating him on how many shoes he has stolen till date," the officer said.

