Mumbai: Three girls drown inside water-filled pit at quarry in Bhiwandi
Unable to judge the depth of the pit, the three girls drowned and their bodies were brought out by local residents
Three Bhiwandi girls accidentally drowned in a pit filled with water at a quarry in Dahelepada, a tribal hamlet in Thane district. Police said that the incident happened on Monday when Rohita Ravi Mangat (13), her sister Rasika Ravi Mangat (12) and their cousin Nita Fakat (10) stepped into the water-filled pit for a swim.
Unable to judge the depth of the pit, the three girls drowned and their bodies were brought out by local residents, the official added.
Senior Inspector RE Yadav of Nizampura police station said that foul play was not suspected in the incident but a noting of it had been made in the police station's diary.
