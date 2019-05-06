Mumbai: Three injured in fire breakout in Andheri West building

national

Locals in the area claim a cylinder blast caused the blaze in the high-rise on Sunday

The fourth floor flat in Sarita Apartments, Yari Road, Andheri West, was completely gutted in the fire on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

A fire broke out in a building at Yari Road in Andheri West on Sunday in which three three people were injured. The locals said a cylinder exploded inside a flat on the fourth floor of the eight-storey residential building causing the blaze around 11 am.

Two of the three injured people, identified as Deep Himanshu Desai, 35, and Nilima Rawan, 60, were rushed to Cooper Hospital by the locals before the fire brigade was alerted.

While Desai suffered about 35 per cent burns, Rawan sustained a head injury. The third person sustained a minor injury and was given first aid inside the ambulance that had arrived with the fire brigade. The fire brigade, which was alerted around 11.25 am, arrived at the scene at 11.44 am and as able to douse the fire in about 10 minutes.

The fire officials said the fire engulfed some electric wiring and installation, furniture, TV, a wooden bed, curtains, doors, windows, an LPG cylinder and other household articles in flat No. 403 and 404 on the fourth floor of Sarita Apartments at Yari Road.

