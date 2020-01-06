Mumbai: Three months on, BMC yet to find space for underground bins

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It has been three months since the BMC sanctioned Rs 4 crore for purchasing 20 underground bins, but they are yet to find spots to install them. The civic body decided to go ahead with it even after it took a year to install four underground bins, which were bought in 2018, due to unavailability of space.

Speaking to mid-day, deputy municipal commissioner from the solid waste department, Ashok Khaire said, "We had asked each ward to identify two spots where the footfall is high and the bins are needed. We have received details about a couple of spots, while the others will be decided soon."

A ward official from the western suburbs said, "There is a problem of underground utilities. The bins need to be installed at busy locations where the number of underground utilities is more. Also, they cannot be installed on narrow footpaths, as they will block the way. We cannot install them in low-lying areas as well."

"While BMC pressures people to segregate waste, who will keep a check on whether it is being done for the underground bins? I have often seen wet and dry waste dumped together on the roads," said activist Nikhil Desai.

Last year the BMC had bought four bins on a pilot basis. Initially, the bins were supposed to be installed at some of the tourist spots in South Mumbai — two in A ward (Gateway of India and Fashion Street) and two in D ward (Girgaum Chowpatty and Forjett Street). But except Girgaum Chowpatty, spots for the other bins had to be changed due to various reasons. After considering about five to six locations, A ward officials installed one of the bins near Cheetah Gate in Fort. The remaining two were installed at Aksa beach and Gorai beach respectively.

How the bin works

The underground bins are installed in dug-up chambers with the open end facing the ground. A sensor fitted in the bin alerts workers after it becomes full. The bin is then lifted and the garbage removed to be sent to the dumping ground. Each bin comprises two 2.2 cubic metre cabins for dry and wet waste. It has a capacity to hold 500 kg garbage and each costs around Rs 20 lakh.

