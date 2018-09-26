Mumbai: Three-year-old watching Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan goes missing as boat capsizes

national

Boy from Palghar area not seen since boat he was standing in capsized on Monday morning; eyewitnesses say he had been rescued

Saeesh Marde was on board the boat (extreme right) that capsized on Monday

A three-year-old boy, who was part of the crowd on board the boat that capsized at Girgaum Chowpatty on Monday morning, has been missing every since. DB Marg police have registered a missing case. Saeesh Marde had come from Palghar to watch the immersion of Lalbagucha Raja.

According to fire brigade officials, when the boat capsized, five children had been rescued by local fishermen. Many remember seeing Saeesh rescued along with them. Saeesh had come with his father and nine-year-old sister.

"When the boats were following Lalbaughcha Raja in the waters, around 10.40 am, one boat capsized, but all who fell in were rescued by fishermen and fire brigade personnel present at the spot," said an officer on condition of anonymity. "When the boats came back to shore, Saeesh was nowhere to be found," the officer said.

"After Saeesh's father started inquiring about him, the fishermen returned to the spot to look for him, but by Monday evening it was clear that he had gone missing," added another officer. "We do not suspect anything amiss as he had come with his family members, but because things are not clear at the moment, we are probing the case deeply," said the officer.

"We have registered a kidnapping case. Some eyewitnesses told us that Saeesh had been rescued by some people. We are trying to find out what exactly happened and are also checking videos of the proceedings to find out more," said DCP (Zone 2) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan.

Also Read: Watch Video: Ganesh visarjan boat flips at Girgaum Chowpatty, five rescued

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates