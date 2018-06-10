Mumbai: TISS student protest heats up

Administration cleans protest site, saying rains caused a mess; students say it's an autocratic measure and in contempt of court

File pic of students protesting at TISS. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

In a new development in the ongoing argument between students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and its management, protesting students have now alleged that the authorities have usurped their site while they were away, citing rain as a reason. The institute, on the other hand, has said that it was a precautionary measure taken by the authorities to ensure that the place was cleaned up after heavy rains on Friday night.

"The institute has removed the protest site from the main gate. It was done in absence of the students without any prior intimation. Posters from the site and other material was removed. This is in contempt of the court order, which had allowed for a peaceful demonstration to continue. We strongly condemn these autocratic actions by the TISS administration and will bring back the protest site," said Fahad Ahmad, who is spearheading the protest, which is now on day 109.

When contacted, an official from TISS said, "This is completely untrue. Following the heavy rains on Friday night, there was a lot of mess at the protest site. Since the students didn't appear to clean to it up till Saturday, we took the responsibility of cleaning it. It is in no way stopping students from protesting."

