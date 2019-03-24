Mumbai to London and back: Why Sonam Kapoor is sometimes here, sometimes there

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor's heart is in both, India and England. Here's why the Veere Di Wedding actress has to zip across countries

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. Pic/Sonam's official Instagram account

Sonam K Ahuja seems to be keen on making London her base. When not shooting or required in Mumbai for any other commitments, the actor prefers to spend time at her England home.

Ever since her wedding to Anand Ahuja in May 2018, the actor has been logging airmiles. Last month, she was in town to promote Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She then zipped off to London. The actor is now back in town to wrap up her next, The Zoya Factor. Her dad Anil Kapoor has been shooting for Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti in Leeds and London, so she's giving daddy dearest company as well.

Whenever Sonam and Anand aren't together, they keep in constant touch through video calls, which Sonam also shares screenshots of with her fans. The cute couple also don't shy away from sharing other pictures where they're hanging out together and jus having a nice time. Check out a few of their pictures:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the path-breaking film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside dad Anil Kapoor. Her next film is The Zoya Factor, which also features Dulquer Salmaan.

