Mumbai: Toddler swallows 4cm hairpin, removed after endoscopic surgery

Doctors said parents to be vigilant while kids are playing with toys

Mumbai: Ronit, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Shahapur swallowed a tic tac hairpin while he was playing at home. A complex and complicated endoscopy was successfully performed by a team of doctors at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Parel wherein a 4 cm hair clip was removed, giving him a new lease of life.

After he swallowed the hairpin it got stuck in his food pipe which led to severe pain and vomiting of blood due to injury caused. He was immediately rushed to a local doctor, who referred to Wadia hospital, in Parel.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, Parel, said, "After conducting an X-ray of the neck, we identified a 4-cm hair clip stuck at the level of larynx i.e. the voice box. As the child was in pain, an endoscopy procedure was planned immediately. It was a very complex procedure as the clip was found open and while one part was seen piercing into the Esophagus or the food pipe, the other part was piercing his voice box, which could have been catastrophic."

A team of Wadia doctors performed a successful operation - Dr. Amol Nage Chief Resident Medical Officer, Paediatric ENT Dr. Divya Prabhat and Dr Carlton Pereira, Dr. Balagopal Kurup, Senior Paediatric Anaesthetist Dr. Milan Shah and Dr. Pradnya Sawant.

Ronit's father, Nilesh thanked the Wadia hospital team for saving his son's life. "We were completely unaware of the fact that our child swallowed a tic tac pin, but the doctors here diagnosed it accurately and immediately took corrective measures, he said."

