Mumbai: Toll in Sakinaka cylinder blast rises to four

The toll in the gas cylinder blast in Sakinaka on Tuesday night has risen to four. Two of those injured died on Wednesday night. Another critically injured person, Sania, 14, died at Kasturba Hospital on Thursday morning. The condition of the other two injured is also critical.

A gas cylinder exploded in a house in Sakinaka's Jagtap Wadi in Jarimari around 9.15 pm on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. On the same night, Almas, 15, succumbed to her injuries. A 60-year-old woman and 8-year-old child died at Sion hospital while undergoing treatment. Anis Khan, 45, who was critically injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital while Shifa, 16, is being treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

The incident caused a stir in the Sakinaka area as so many lives had been claimed in a single incident.

