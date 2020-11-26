Search

Mumbai: Two die, four in critical condition in cylinder blast in Sakinaka

Updated: 26 November, 2020 08:05 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The blast was reported at Anand Bhuvan, Jarimari in Jagtap Estate

This picture has been used for representation purpose
Two women died and another four people, including a child, are in critical condition after a cylinder exploded in a house in Sakinaka on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 9.30 pm.

As per the information received from the disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cylinder blast was reported at Anand Bhuvan, Jarimari in Jagtap Estate. While the fire was extinguished within half-an-hour, the blast took the lives of two women, Almas, 15, and Asma, 60.

The assistant medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital said that the three people, Anis Khan, 45, Sania, 14 and Shipha,16, are in critical condition and treatment is going on. Rihan, 8, has bene transferred to Sion Hospital and his condition, too, is critical.

First Published: 26 November, 2020 07:18 IST

