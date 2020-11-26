Mumbai: Two die, four in critical condition in cylinder blast in Sakinaka

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Two women died and another four people, including a child, are in critical condition after a cylinder exploded in a house in Sakinaka on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 9.30 pm.

As per the information received from the disaster management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the cylinder blast was reported at Anand Bhuvan, Jarimari in Jagtap Estate. While the fire was extinguished within half-an-hour, the blast took the lives of two women, Almas, 15, and Asma, 60.

The assistant medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital said that the three people, Anis Khan, 45, Sania, 14 and Shipha,16, are in critical condition and treatment is going on. Rihan, 8, has bene transferred to Sion Hospital and his condition, too, is critical.

