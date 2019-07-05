Mumbai: Traffic cop saves crippled, starving man stuck in towed auto

national

Maruti Shinde hadn't eaten anything for 10 days, says traffic police constable Mehboob Tamboli; now recovering in hometown

Traffic constable Mehboob Tamboli with Maruti Shinde

A traffic police constable went above and beyond his duty to save the life of a starving man, who was stuck inside an autorickshaw for 10 days after suffering a severe sprain in his back. On June 27, Mehboob Tamboli was headed for lunch when he noticed someone gesturing at him — asking for food. Tamboli went closer and saw a feeble man crawling outside the three-wheeler. He immediately got Maruti Shinde, 36, some food, juice and water, and contacted the police control room for an ambulance.

"He was unable to walk and speak. He hadn't eaten anything for 10 days. Shinde was pleading to me, 'mujhe bacha lo, mai jeena chahta hun (Please save me, I want to live)'," Tamboli told mid-day.

Slept on footpaths

Shinde had come to Mumbai from his hometown at Bansiwada village in Jalna nearly four months ago in search of employment. He ended up doing odd jobs in different restaurants at Bandra West and slept on footpaths or under bridges. About 15 days ago, he took shelter in an autorickshaw that was towed by the Bandra traffic division and parked under Mahim Causeway bridge. However, crippled by sprain, he remained stuck there, without food and water, for 10 days.

Tamboli took care of him

Tamboli not only rescued Shinde and admitted him to Bhabha Hospital, but he also took care of him till he was able to contact his relatives in Jalna. Tamboli contacted Shinde's cousin Apasaheb in Jalna after Shinde regained consciousness. Apasaheb rushed to Mumbai with his friends on July 1 and took him home. "Today Maruti is alive because of Tamboli. He used to bring home-cooked food for Maruti. We are thankful to him. Shinde is recovering at his hometown at Bansiwada," Apasaheb told mid-day.

