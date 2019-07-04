Watch Video: Mumbai police rescues drowning dog from monsoon deluge

mumbai-rains

In the video, a stranded dog is seen swimming desperately towards the cops who not only rescue him but also comfort him

The Mumbai Police on social media website, Twitter is known to blow people away with their quirky and hilarious posts. The Mumbai police gained a lot of traction during the heavy downpour in the city for their timely updates and weather forecast warning which not helped people stay alert but also helped them plan their day in accordance with the weather. One such post went viral winning the internet!

Man's best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed

This heartwarming video gained an appreciation for the hard efforts of the city police. In the video, a stranded dog is seen swimming desperately towards the cops who not only rescued him but also comforted him. They shared this video on Twitter with an adorable caption 'Man’s best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed.'

The Mumbai police, Railway Protection Force and the National Disaster teams had to intervene to rescue commuters in suburban local trains stranded in the middle of stations as Central Railway services were suspended between Kurla and Thane with several trains stranded at various places following heavy lashing of rains. As water receded, trains were moved slowly ahead, even as many commuters had to get down in water and walk off. Hats off to the brave efforts by the city police force!

Recently, Mumbai Police on social networking website Twitter shared an informative post on child labour and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today! In their latest post on Twitter, Mumbai police shared a heartwarming message urging people to stop child labour and promote education. Mumbai police shared this post with a caption 'Small shoulders should carry the knowledge of the world - not the weight. #StopChildLabour' and we give it a thumbs up! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts, recently came up with another witty tweet to create awareness about drink and drive and we can not get enough of it. Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned.

