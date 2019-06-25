Mumbai Police's new post aims to stop child labour, see how

national

Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a new post urging people to stop child labour and we must say it is on point!

Pic courtesy/Mumbai Police Twitter

The Mumbai Police on social networking website Twitter shared an informative post on child labour and we must say it is the best thing on the internet today! In their latest post on Twitter, Mumbai police shared a heartwarming message urging people to stop child labour and promote education. Check out the post below!

Small shoulders should carry the knowledge of the world - not the weight. #StopChildLabour pic.twitter.com/cUyIaxBi49 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 25, 2019

Mumbai police shared this post with a caption 'Small shoulders should carry the knowledge of the world - not the weight. #StopChildLabour' and we give it a thumbs up! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts, recently came up with another witty tweet to create awareness about drink and drive and we can not get enough of it. Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned.

Recently, the Mumbai police trolled the Pakistan cricket team on social networking website Twitter by sharing a picture of a green traffic signal, signifying the jersey colour of Pakistan, and tweeting, "India, see green? Accelerate. Like you always do." "Hats off...What a level of trolling and social message.. appreciate," a user tweeted. "Savage Mumbai Police," wrote another user...Read full story

