Mumbai Police's tweet on Big Bang Theory will blow your mind

The new post by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter is a treat to the Big Bang fanatics!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/The Big Bang Theory

The new post by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter is for all the Big Bang lovers! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for the quirkiest tweets came up with a post linking the American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' to pass on an important message of ignoring fake news in a witty yet impactful way. Check out the hilarious tweet for yourself!

You do not need to ‘process so much stupid’! Just send this to all the #FakeNews mongers #TheBigFactTheory pic.twitter.com/rXbosRiNoM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 2, 2019

It is a known fact that how people believe in hoax news and spread it on social media without verifying the facts which have resulted in panic situations and arrests. In a case of spreading hoax news, the Delhi police's control room receives several crank calls daily, some of them about blasts and terrorist attacks. All these calls, however, have to be taken seriously as the cops cannot leave anything to chance. Delhi police received a PCR call about imminent blasts in the Capital. Immediately security was tightened in the city, barricades were put up in sensitive areas, frisking of people began.

After long hours of search and investigations, the cops found nothing suspicious. Then the Indraprastha (IP) estate police station began tracing the mobile number that was used to make the call. The address was found to be that of a bookbinding shop in Mukherjee Nagar area of north Delhi. The cops found the owner of the number Amit Tiwari, an employee of the store. The cops detained Amit and started investigations.

It is often observed that people share such fake news on chain messages and social media platforms before verifying the facts behind those messages which can further result in panic. Mumbai Police's recent tweet targets such situations and suggests to shut down people who spread such news just as Sheldon Cooper would.

