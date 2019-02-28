Mumbai: Traffic cops come to rescue of kids' appearing for HSC exams

national

Police posted at Bandra and Khar stations and schools help exam-goers reach on time

Students wait in a separate queue at Khar station, so they can board autos on priority. Pic/Faizan Khan

Students heading for their HSC board exams in Bandra no longer have to face the additional test of looking for an autorickshaw to their exam centre, thanks to Inspector Nitin Patil from the Bandra Traffic division.

Students waiting to board autos from railway stations at Bandra and Khar West were pleasantly surprised to find the traffic police helping them early in the morning. The police personnel, supervised by Patil, even set up separate queues to ensure students got autos on priority.



Students get some much-appreciated extra time to revise as they wait for cops to hail autorickshaws for them outside Khar station

For once, HSC students didn't have to frantically hunt for autos to get to their exam centre. Instead, they could wait in a separate queue set up for them by the traffic police, who even helped flag down rickshaws for them. Not only did this greatly reduce stress for the students, but it also gave them some much-appreciated extra study time as they waited for their turn.

The cops also made announcements outside the station that students would be allowed to board autos on priority, and other commuters cooperated in this initiative as well. In addition, the traffic police were also posted outside several exam centres, to ensure students weren't delayed by traffic jams.



Students wait in a separate queue outside Bandra station

Man of the hour

The happy students were full of praise for Bandra traffic division's top cop, Inspector Nitin Patil, who was spotted personally overseeing the auto queues at Bandra station yesterday. Six months after he took charge, this is yet another initiative by Patil to smoothen public transport at the congested areas outside railway stations.

mid-day had reported last month how the local traffic chief had transformed traffic outside both Bandra and Khar stations. Earlier, not only would autorickshaws crowd the area outside the station, but the drivers would also harass and fleece commuters. Within two months of his tenure, Patil had reined in errant auto drivers and marked out separate lanes for pick-up and drop, as well as strict queues for waiting commuters. The Joint CP for traffic, in a recent interview to mid-day, also applauded Patil's work, and recommended other cops to follow suit.

'Students are top priority'

PI Patil told mid-day, "We are treating students heading to exam centres with utmost priority. Two constables have been deployed at both railway stations early in the morning, to ensure students get autos to reach their exam hall on time. If there are lots of students, we also make a separate queue for them, giving them first priority to board the share autos."

"There is heavy footfall at Bandra and Khar stations, and students would have had to wait for 15 to 20 minutes for an auto. Traffic cops, along with wardens, are there to help at railway stations from 7.30 am," he added.

Students say thanks

Shubham Yadav, 17

'My friends and I were surprised when we exited from Bandra station on the first day of exams, and the cops announcing a separate queue for students. They helped us board autos before the other passengers'

Vaishnavi Hande, 18

'The moment I exited Bandra station with my books in hand, the traffic cops helped me get into an auto without any hassle. This really saves time for students, who don't wish to waste a single second before an exam. Thank you, Mumbai Police'

Abhishek Srivastav, 18

'My examination centre is in Khar. During the exams, the cops have ensured that we don't have to wait a single minute to get an auto. This should be done to help HSC and SSC students everywhere'

