Mumbai: Traffic warden's husband sells jewellery to clear her medical bills

national

Beena Patel, a traffic warden, was run over by a speeding car while she was managing traffic on WEH

Representational Image

After all his attempts to get money to pay his wife Beena Patel's medical bills turned futile, Manish sold her jewellery and raised Rs 1.97 lakh. Now, he is worried about raising money for his wife's next brain surgery.

Beena, a traffic warden, met with an accident while on duty at Film City junction on January 21. After sustaining head injuries, she was immediately taken to a hospital. Ever since, Manish, a private labourer, knocked on all doors to seek financial assistance, but in vain.

While Ruchita Sanghavi, owner of the speeding car that caused the accident, bore the initial expenses of Rs 2 lakh, she has now refused to pay further. "I don't know what will happen next," Manish said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates