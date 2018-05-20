Mumbai: Train coach dashed the dead-end and derails at Goregaon yard

No passenger or staff was injured in the incident and there were no repercussions on any services

Representational Image

In a freak mishap, one coach of a Central Railway harbour line train dashed the dead-end and derailed at Goregaon yard on Saturday night. No passenger or staff was injured in the incident and there were no repercussions on any services.

Sources said the incident occurred around 7.45pm on Friday when the train, belonging to Sanpada crashed, was being parked. Four wheels went off the rails and it took around four hours to put the train back on track. A spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that an internal departmental inquiry will be conducted.

